BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Classic Range Rover becomes 375bhp electric convertible
UP NEXT
Experts warn of used car supply constraints after buoyant 2023

Classic Range Rover becomes 375bhp electric convertible

British conversion specialist’s most ambitious project yet gets power boost, wide-reaching interior upgrades
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
9 February 2024

EV conversion specialist Lunaz has created the world's first electric drop-top Range Rover as one of its most time-intensive conversions yet.

The latest model in the British firm's line-up, it joins electric versions of the Rolls-Royce Phantom V, the Jaguar XK120, the Range Rover Classic and a bin lorry.

It's said to have undergone "significantly different treatment" to the fixed-roof car, with 5000 hours of testing and development going into a body and chassis that had to be "substantially reinforced" to retain enough structural rigidity for it to support both the electric drivetrain and conversion to a cabriolet.

Related articles

The car's look is inspired by the Range Rover Safari driven by James Bond in the 1983 film Octopussy. It is the only one to exist right now, and costs £440,000 plus taxes.

Lunaz founder David Lorenz said: "With this Range Rover, we’re doing something different. We’re showing that our incredibly detailed and exacting approach can be applied to more playful icons, so they can be enjoyed for their own sake.

"I believe that this stunning electrified restomod captures this perfectly, elevating the Range Rover Classic to a place that perfectly marries its utility with a contemporary and precisely executed new interior and exterior design treatment.”

The convertible gains an interior that "represents the most extensive development of any car elevated by Lunaz", having taken 1000 hours to create and featuring wide-reaching ergonomic and technological improvements. 

Its 3D-printed centre console is said to have taken Lunaz two years to design, develop and manufacture.

The firm said the console will be used by all future electric Range Rovers, for which a further 50 build slots have now been opened. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne e hybrid coupe review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche Cayenne Coupe review
8
Porsche Cayenne Coupe review
skoda kamiq review 2024 01 tracking front
Skoda Kamiq
8
Skoda Kamiq
jeep avenger review 2024 01 tracking front
Jeep Avenger
7
Jeep Avenger
hyundai i20 review 2023 01 cornering front
Hyundai i20
7
Hyundai i20
Toyota Yaris front lead
Toyota Yaris
8
Toyota Yaris

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
range rover 2022 001 tracking front

Land Rover Range Rover

Is the Mk5 Range Rover better than not only all its peers, but all its predecessors too? We find out

Read our review
Back to top

The centre console is trimmed in waterproof walnut and the leather upholstery is resistant to water and chlorine. It's trimmed in blue to match the exterior.

The infotainment touchscreen is capable of smartphone mirroring, while there are digital displays housed within rotary dials for the HVAC controls (as on the Audi TT) and USB-C ports.

The upgraded electric motor produces 375bhp –15bhp more than in the fixed-roof car – and 450lb ft of torque.

Lunaz did not disclose a weight figure but did say the increase was so significant it had to fit upgraded springs and dampers, and larger brakes.

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Apprentice

Jonathan is an editorial apprentice working with Autocar. He has held this position since September 2022, having graduated from the University of Glasgow with a degree in Geography and Business & Management before moving to London to pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, helping with social media and building his experience overall.

used Land Rover Range Rover cars for sale

Land Rover RANGE ROVER 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£51,499
20,589miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover RANGE ROVER 3.0 D300 MHEV Westminster Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£53,549
31,289miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Vogue SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£36,990
45,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2015
£25,950
83,880miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£43,995
52,100miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£42,995
89,400miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 TD V6 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£34,990
59,027miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 TD V8 Westminster Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2012
£19,495
69,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover RANGE ROVER 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£49,950
33,628miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 2092 cars
Powered By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne e hybrid coupe review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche Cayenne Coupe review
8
Porsche Cayenne Coupe review
skoda kamiq review 2024 01 tracking front
Skoda Kamiq
8
Skoda Kamiq
jeep avenger review 2024 01 tracking front
Jeep Avenger
7
Jeep Avenger
hyundai i20 review 2023 01 cornering front
Hyundai i20
7
Hyundai i20
Toyota Yaris front lead
Toyota Yaris
8
Toyota Yaris

View all car reviews