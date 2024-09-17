BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Car makers extend life of combustion engines amid EV hangover
UP NEXT
Lotus shows sports car future with wild Esprit-inspired three-seater

Car makers extend life of combustion engines amid EV hangover

After the Tesla-fuelled elation of 2021, many car makers are now relaxing plans to drop combustion engines
Nick Gibbs
News
5 mins read
17 September 2024

The spike in Tesla’s share prices in 2021 – eventually valuing the electric car maker past one trillion dollars – triggered an unprecedented wave of optimism towards EVs among the boardrooms of global car companies.

With the financial markets rewarding bold strategies that involved an early exit from combustion engines, car companies were happy to set bold targets. 

Brands including BentleyCadillacFord, LexusMercedes-Benz, Vauxhall and Volvo all laid out plans to go electric-only within the decade, either globally or within the more promising-looking markets, such as Europe.

Related articles

Perhaps predictably, the sugar highs of the post-Covid EV stock market have now crashed back, as stakeholders are faced with the reality that EV sales growth is proving far lumpier than dreamed in those heady days.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Nissan Qashqai road test review hero front
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 review
9
Used Nissan Qashqai 2014-2021 review
Audi E Tron GT review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi E-tron GT
Audi E-tron GT
Kia Picanto review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia Picanto
7
Kia Picanto
01 AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport 2024 reivew cornering
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
9
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
BMW M440i Cabriolet in blue cornering front
BMW 4 Series
9
BMW 4 Series

View all car reviews