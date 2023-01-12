Can geofencing save the plug-in hybrid?

Buried in the detail of the new Euro 7 emissions regulations that have so incensed car companies was news of an additional category called Euro 7G specifically aimed at plug-in hybrids.

The problem with plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) is that while on paper they look like the perfect inbetweener solution on the path to pure EVs, there’s no obligation on the part of the user to actually charge the battery and thus run on zero-emission electric power. Tales of company car users choosing them to lower their tax then returning them with unused charging cables have dogged the technology from the start.

Euro 7G aims to counter that by mandating that those PHEVs qualifying must be able to switch to electric-only when the car crosses into specific geographic areas – mostly inner-city zero-emissions zones.

If there’s not enough charge to become an EV, then a “driver warning system” will sound. If that’s not obeyed within 5km (3.1 miles) from the first warning, the car will come to a halt. This is enabled by geofencing – locating via GPS.

We don’t know yet if this will affect all new plug-in hybrids when the Euro 7 emissions come into force on 1 July 2025 or just those manufacturers that wish to register as 7G.

However, Toyota in Europe has said it believes it will affect all plug-in hybrids, meaning that the PHEV experience could become a whole lot less relaxing.

Drivers, though, could be happy to accept that nudge to charge if it gains them access to zero-emissions zones, of which we’re about to see a lot more.

By 2030, 36 cities globally (mainly in Europe) aim to roll-out zero-emissions zones, according to consultancy firm Berylls Strategy Advisors. Many will be in place as early as 2025, the company predicts, with London already declaring that it aims for a zero-emissions zone (ZEZ) in the city centre by that date. If all the cities on the list, including Berlin, Paris and Rome, do roll out ZEZs as predicted, that will affect 170 million people and around 80 million passenger cars, Berylls estimates.