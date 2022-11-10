Car makers slam Euro 7 2025 emissions proposals

Car makers have reacted negatively to tough new proposals from the European Commission about emissions from new cars, including EVs, across the European Union.

The new Euro 7 regulations, due to come into force from 1 July 2025 for new cars and light vans, will lower NOx emissions by 35% compared with Euro 6 regulations and cut tailpipe particulates by 13%, the commission said. New regulations for larger vans, trucks and buses will start in 2027.

The total extra cost on a light van or car will be €304 (£266) per vehicle, the commission said in its proposal document. “This is a reform that is affordable,” European Commissioner Thierry Breton said at the announcement of the reforms."

However, Oliver Zipse, president of European auto industry lobby group ACEA and CEO of BMW, said: “Unfortunately, the environmental benefit of the commission’s proposal is very limited, whereas it heavily increases the cost of vehicles.” ACEA also called the timing “unrealistic, given the huge number of vehicle models and variants that need to be developed.”

Ford’s Europe head of its Model E electric division, Martin Sander, said it would undermine the shift to electric. “We should not be diverting resources to yesterday’s technology and invest in zero-emission instead,” Sander said in a statement.

As well as tougher regulations on exhaust emissions, Euro 7 would also limit emissions from brakes and tyres, affecting EVs as well as combustion-engine vehicles. Brake particles would need to be cut by 27%, the commission said, while a tyre target will be set following the review of abrasion measurement methods.

Breton said: “We sometimes assume EVs are totally clean, and they are on CO2, but electric vehicles are about 40% heavier than your average combustion engine vehicle so they do emit more of these particles.” However, EVs also use regenerative braking to slow themselves down, reducing brake pad usage, so it’s unclear at this stage what will have to change. Brake particle emissions limits will more than halve again from 2035.

The commission said when setting the proposals that it went for a “medium ambitious policy” that doesn’t encompasses all driving scenarios but includes durability requirements and continuous emission monitoring. However, cars will have to comply with an “emissions budget” for every trip under 10km (6.2 miles), which will take into account cold starts, one of the highest-emitting phases for combustion-engine vehicles.