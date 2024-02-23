BACK TO ALL NEWS
​Mercedes-Benz to continue combustion car sales “well into 2030s”

German brand rolls back vow to become electric-only brand by 2030
Nick Gibbs
News
3 mins read
23 February 2024

Mercedes-Benz will continue to sell combustion engine cars “well into the 2030s” as it adjusts to changing demand for its electric vehicles, the company’s CEO said.

Mercedes has rolled back plans announced in 2021 to become all electric “wherever market conditions allow” by 2030

“Artificially trying to hit the number by pushing product into the market doesn't make sense,” Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius told investors on the company’s earnings call on Thursday.

Related articles

Mercedes also dialled back plans for 50% of sales to be either electric or plug-in hybrid by 2025, now stating that it plans for “up to 50%” of its sales to comprise those electrified drivetrains “in the second half of the decade”.

The decision “looks pragmatic given a bumpier road to adoption, notably in North America,” wrote Jefferies bank analyst Philippe Houchois in a note to investors.

Mercedes has been hit by a weakening in demand for electric vehicles and guided that the share of its plug-in cars would remain flat at between 19-21% of overall sales in 2024. Last year those drivetrains accounted for 20% of sales, up from 16% the year before.

“Changing the whole energy infrastructure behind mobility is a very, very big task,” said Kallenius. “We have to realise that there can be peaks and troughs in this transition”.

Kallenius said that the company’s MRA2 (modular rear-drive architecture) platform underpinning the new Mercedes-Benz E-class can be updated into the 2030s.

Mercedes is also developing a new hybrid-focused four-cylinder engine with engine partner Geely that will launch in 2026 to meet new Euro 7 emissions standards. “We’ve got the powertrain lineup, and we have the infrastructure to continue to produce [combustion engine vehicles],” Kallenius said. “It's almost like we will have a whole new fresh lineup in 2027 that can carry us well into the 2030s”.

However extending the life of combustion vehicles “adds some execution complexity”, Houchois warned. Mercedes would need to manage building ICE and BEV platforms in parallel for longer as it stretched the life of its EQ electric brand, which will ultimately be retired as all models shifted to electric.

Mercedes is continuing to launch new electric vehicles, with the key model being the CLA saloon in 2025 on the new electric MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform. 

The platform will underpin four models replacing the current compact range. In that range, the A-Class and B-Class won’t be replaced, with Mercedes focusing instead on SUVs, the CLA sedan and shooting brake. Mercedes has promised models will travel up to 750km (466 miles) and recharge fast enough to give almost 250 miles after 15 minutes of being plugged into a suitable charger.

Mercedes benz E300eSaloon
​Mercedes-Benz to continue combustion car sales "well into 2030s"

Back to top

Kallenius confirmed that some future electric Mercedes models would use cheaper lithium iron phosphate batteries as the company battles to reduce the cost of EVs. Chinese reports have said Mercedes will source LFP batteries from BYD. “It's no secret that the variable cost of the battery electric vehicle sits significantly above what we were used to on the combustion side and it will remain so for the foreseeable future,” Kallenius said.

Mercedes aims to reduce the cost of the battery by 30% “in coming years” by optimising cell and module design, using LFP and pressing suppliers for better deals.

