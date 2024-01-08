Renault looks to reshape image in UK ahead of 5 launch

Renault is on a drive to drastically reshape its brand image in the UK, revealing a new 'rethink' promotional campaign aimed at promoting the unique design and technical attributes of its EVs.

Launched ahead of the new Renault 5's unveiling at Geneva in February, 'Renault Rethink' is a package of promotional content - billboards, TV adverts, social media placements and print pages – that showcases the French brand's new ethos: "We never did ordinary, we don't do same, we do revolution."

It all ties into CEO Luca de Meo's Renaulution transformation strategy, launched in 2021 as an all-encompassing suite of measures aimed at providing the basis for Renault's future growth and expanding its EV line-up.

The featured cars are the brand's three current EVs: the 5, Scénic and Mégane.