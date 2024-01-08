BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault looks to reshape image in UK ahead of 5 launch
UP NEXT
Wild new Nissan GT-R is ‘tangible lucid dream’

Renault looks to reshape image in UK ahead of 5 launch

Brand is on a drive to introduce customers to the 'new Renault of today' as it expands EV line-up
Felix Page
News
4 mins read
8 January 2024

Renault is on a drive to drastically reshape its brand image in the UK, revealing a new 'rethink' promotional campaign aimed at promoting the unique design and technical attributes of its EVs.

Launched ahead of the new Renault 5's unveiling at Geneva in February, 'Renault Rethink' is a package of promotional content - billboards, TV adverts, social media placements and print pages – that showcases the French brand's new ethos: "We never did ordinary, we don't do same, we do revolution."

It all ties into CEO Luca de Meo's Renaulution transformation strategy, launched in 2021 as an all-encompassing suite of measures aimed at providing the basis for Renault's future growth and expanding its EV line-up.

Related articles

The featured cars are the brand's three current EVs: the 5, Scénic and Mégane.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
audi q8 dakar review 2023 01 tracking front
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Toyota Auris
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
6
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
maserqati levante v8 ultima review 01 tracking front
Maserati Levante
6
Maserati Levante
rolls royce sprectre review 2023 01 tracking front
Rolls-Royce Spectre
9
Rolls-Royce Spectre

View all car reviews