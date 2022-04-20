How Honda hopes to bounce back with EV switch

Peaking at more than 100,000 registrations in 2007 but recording just over 26,000 last year, Honda has endured a tougher past 15 years than most. But those challenges have also forced it to move quickly and with agility, and even prior to the pandemic, it had pivoted its focus from volume to profit.

Here, Honda UK managing director Jean-Marc Streng and head of automobiles Rebecca Adamson discuss the health of the business, how profits will dominate their strategy going forwards, why an agency retail model is possible and why they believe their move to electrification is perfectly timed.

For Autocar Business webinars and podcasts, visit Autocar Business Live

You seem to be less constrained by supply than many of your rivals?

JMS: “Yes, that’s true. At the beginning of 2021, we had more than 10,000 cars in stock, as we didn’t cut our stocks. With an eight-week shipping time, we foresaw that having availability would be crucial.

“Don’t get me wrong, we have felt pain - but maybe later than some, from September time last year. But this year we expect to have more stock than last year, so there's progress ahead, we think.”

Was that good planning on your part in terms of stocking and ordering or because Honda was better able to manage the chip crisis?

JMS: “It's probably a combination of both. From our side, we were determined to move our volume up from 2020 to 2021, and so when the time came to place our orders, we were ambitious. You can see the results of that in our market share figures now, and the best news is that our order bank is growing at the same time.”

RA: “Like everyone trying to build back, it hasn’t been a smooth path - and every issue you have feels magnified, as you’re so determined to get back on an upward curve, not step back again. But the clearest positive we have is that customers are very buoyant. They like our cars, there's a clear enthusiasm for the new vehicles we’re launching and we're building momentum. There will be tough moments ahead, but that's what should give us the most motivation. We have the right products for our customers.”