Autocar Business Live: Is an agency model the future of retail?

Watch the free webinar on 11 March as we’re joined by senior executives from the industry
1 March 2022

The agency retail model offers a dramatic shift in how cars are sold in the UK, with ‘direct’ sales in effect shifting the burden on selling the car from the dealer to car maker. As electric vehicle sales ramp up, an increasing number of manufacturers are looking to this model as a new way to drive sales, as well as a fresh take on how they interact with customers in an increasingly online world.

But what does it mean for retailers, consumers and manufacturers, as the agency model disrupts a world where all three have interacted in the largely same way for years?

Join us for a live webinar to look at all the implications of this new business model, as our guests including Jonathan Goodman from Polesta, Tony Whitehorn, ex-CEO of Hyundai UK, and Paul McPhee from Lookers discuss all the various aspects.

The free webinar delving into all this and more takes place on 11 March at 1100-1200. You can sign up to watch via the Autocar Business webinar homepage. The webinar will be hosted by Mark Tisshaw from Autocar.

Audience members will also be able to submit questions during the event, which will be addressed during the webinar, time-permitting.

Autocar Business is our industry-focused brand, which provides news and insight into the business of the automotive world.

