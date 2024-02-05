BACK TO ALL NEWS
US dealer group Lithia completes Pendragon takeover

Sale caps a year-long period in which North American firms have bought some of UK’s biggest dealer groups
Nick Gibbs
News
2 mins read
5 February 2024

US dealer group Lithia has completed its purchase of Pendragon, parent company of the Evans Halshaw and Stratstone brands.

This caps a 12-month period in which North American firms have taken over some of the UK’s biggest dealer groups.

Its successful bid of £397 million saw off the challenge of a joint bid from US rival Penske and Sweden’s Hedin Group. 

Lithia already had a foothold in the UK, thanks to the completion of its takeover of Jardine Motors Group in March last year with a successful bid reportedly totalling £300m.

