New app helps dealers demonstrate EV ownership costs

A new app has been launched by UK firm the Automotive Transformation Group (ATG) to help car dealers demonstrate the savings available if a buyer switches to an electric vehicle.

The app allows users to search for cars by range – which the ATG identified as a key concern in its own research – and select those which fit their needs.

Once chosen, in-depth data (including battery size and performance metrics) is displayed on a vehicle detail page.

This page also shows the user the estimated three-year ownership cost of a chosen EV compared with an iCE equivalent, with a breakdown of approximate savings based on average fuel prices and the user’s annual mileage.

A collaboration with charger locator Zap-Map means local infrastructural data is also provided, detailing how many public chargers are near a user, how fast they are – with estimated charge times for the user’s chosen EV – and where they are.

This data, combined with estimates for how often a user will have to charge their chosen car, is intended “to help consumers make the jump to electric with confidence,” said ATG product director Ben Simpson.

Tim Smith, CEO of the ATG, added: “There's more emphasis than ever before on how your vehicle choice can impact the environment. And it's important that automotive service providers do what they can to accommodate this demand.

“By outlining [total cost of ownership] in a user-friendly way, consumers can make the correct switch for them at a time that suits them, and they will be able to do so with conviction. Ultimately, inspiring more consumers to take the plunge.”

ATG offers a number of software solutions targeted at car retailers. Its previous products include the Netdirector car-valuation tool Chatsmart – allowing dealers to talk directly to customers through chat windows or even live video calls – and a bespoke search engine for new and used cars.