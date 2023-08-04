BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 'Dealers are our engine. They're crucial,' says Fiat Europe boss
UP NEXT
From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1999

'Dealers are our engine. They're crucial,' says Fiat Europe boss

Italian brand joins Honda in backing dealer network and rejecting all-out direct-to-customer sales
Will Rimell
News
4 mins read
4 August 2023

Fiat Europe boss Gaetano Thorel has rejected the prospect of moving to digital-led direct-to-customer sales, stating “our dealers are our engine”.

Thorel said: “They’re the face of the brand. They’re crucial. When you go outside of Italy, to Germany, to France, even to the UK, our network [of dealers] represents our face in the market. The dealer is our ambassador.”

This bucks the trend of many manufacturers who are pushing customers online, with Volvo, for example, now exclusively selling its electric range on the web.

Related articles

Thorel added: “Selling online is important.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives