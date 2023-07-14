BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen CEO Schaefer tells managers 'the roof is on fire'

Spirited address reveals tough times ahead for VW as unprecedented EV investments weigh heavy
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
14 July 2023

Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer has warned of tough times ahead for the German car maker, suggesting “all is at stake” in a fiery address during an online meeting this week.

In the hour-long meeting, Schäfer laid out the breadth and severity of problems facing Volkswagen as it seeks to become a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles while continuing to serve global markets with traditional combustion-engined models, telling more than 2000 senior managers “the roof is on fire”.

In an energetic appeal, the 53-year-old German called for an immediate freeze in spending. “We are letting the costs run too high in many areas,” he said.

Schäfer indicated the next weeks and months for Volkswagen will be “very tough” and called on its managers to make “small wins”, according to sources with information about the minutes of the meeting.

