The guy who did the extraordinary and stitched together 14 disparate car brands into a single company has announced his departure in 2026.

Stellantis is facing its first major financial wobble since it was created in 2021 through the merger of PSA Peugeot-Citroën and FCA Fiat Chrysler but, even so, it’s hard to imagine the company without Carlos Tavares.

The decision to go was his, made “after listening carefully to my wife and my kids”, he told journalists at the Paris motor show on Monday.