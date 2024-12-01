Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has stepped down with immediate effect, more than a year before his scheduled retirement.

The 66-year-old has led the 14-brand automotive giant since it was formed in 2021, having headed the PSA Group for seven years before that.

Stellantis recently announced that Tavares would retire in early 2026, as part of a wide-reaching management shake-up aimed at shoring up the company's unstable finances, and the search for his successor had begun.

But Tavares has left the firm well in advance of that date, tendering his resignation to company chairman John Elkann today (1 December) "with immediate effect".