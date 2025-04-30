BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Stellantis axes 2025 profit forecast, citing tariff unpredictability
UP NEXT
New Singer Porsche 911 packs 420bhp, 8000rpm Cosworth flat six

Stellantis axes 2025 profit forecast, citing tariff unpredictability

Massive group is the latest of several car makers to suspend earnings guidance following Trump bombshell

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
30 April 2025

Stellantis has opted not to publish a profit forecast for the full 2025-26 financial year, citing the unpredictable impact of the ongoing tariff conflict set off by US president Donald Trump.

Publishing its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, the company said the rapidly evolving situation makes it hard to predict “possible impacts on market volumes and the competitive landscape”. 

It added that it is “engaging extensively” with governments involved in the exchange of tariffs – almost certainly referencing officials from the US, China and the EU – while also adjusting production plans and its parts sourcing strategy.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

LR Discovery Sport 2025 jb20250120 7544
Land Rover Discovery Sport
7
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid front tracking 0630
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid
10
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid
Toyota Prius RT 2025 Review front corner 30
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius
01 Genesis Electrified G80 RT 2022 Lead front
Genesis Electrified G80
7
Genesis Electrified G80
audi s6 avant e tron 2025 Review front tracking 0006
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review
7
Audi A6 E-tron and S6 E-tron review

View all car reviews