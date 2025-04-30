Stellantis axes 2025 profit forecast, citing tariff unpredictability

Stellantis has opted not to publish a profit forecast for the full 2025-26 financial year, citing the unpredictable impact of the ongoing tariff conflict set off by US president Donald Trump.

Publishing its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, the company said the rapidly evolving situation makes it hard to predict “possible impacts on market volumes and the competitive landscape”.

It added that it is “engaging extensively” with governments involved in the exchange of tariffs – almost certainly referencing officials from the US, China and the EU – while also adjusting production plans and its parts sourcing strategy.