Stellantis has appointed a new head of its European operations, removing Jean-Philippe Imparato from its senior leadership team after a year.

Emanuele Cappellano, the head of Stellantis’s commercial vehicle business, has been named as his successor.

Imparato, meanwhile, has been appointed as the new CEO of Maserati.

He replaces Santo Ficili, who was put in charge of both Maserati and Alfa Romeo in October 2024. Ficili is now chief operating officer of Maserati and remains the CEO of Alfa.

Stellantis said the reshuffle will allow Imparato to “focus full-time on driving performance improvements” at Maserati as well as Stellantis & You, the firm’s retail network.