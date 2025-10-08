BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Stellantis appoints new Europe chief as Imparato moves to Maserati
UP NEXT
Tesla launches stripped-back Model Y and Model 3 variants

Stellantis appoints new Europe chief as Imparato moves to Maserati

Emanuele Cappellano is named new head of Stellantis Europe, replacing Jean-Philippe Imparato

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 October 2025

Stellantis has appointed a new head of its European operations, removing Jean-Philippe Imparato from its senior leadership team after a year.

Emanuele Cappellano, the head of Stellantis’s commercial vehicle business, has been named as his successor.

Imparato, meanwhile, has been appointed as the new CEO of Maserati

He replaces Santo Ficili, who was put in charge of both Maserati and Alfa Romeo in October 2024. Ficili is now chief operating officer of Maserati and remains the CEO of Alfa.

Stellantis said the reshuffle will allow Imparato to “focus full-time on driving performance improvements” at Maserati as well as Stellantis & You, the firm’s retail network.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Jaecoo e5 review 2025 033
Jaecoo E5
Jaecoo E5
Jaecoo 5 review 2025 001
Jaecoo 5
Jaecoo 5
Genesis GV60 review 2025 001
Genesis GV60
8
Genesis GV60
Kia PV5 review 2025 001
Kia PV5
Kia PV5
Polestar 4 front tracking
Polestar 4
6
Polestar 4

View all car reviews