Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös retires after 14 years

Rolls-Royce has announced the retirement of its distinguished CEO of the past 14 years, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, describing his period in charge as “a transformation” and “a remarkable commercial success".

Since his arrival in 2010, Müller-Ötvös has presided over a rise in annual Rolls-Royce sales from around 1000 to more than 6000, yet a big expansion in export markets at the same time, plus the growth of this former specialist automotive manufacturer into “a true luxury house”, has meant Rollers have become arguably more exclusive than ever.

The German leaves the British company as its longest serving chief executive since Claude Johnson, the man who brought Charles Rolls and Henry Royce together in 1904.