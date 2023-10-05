BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös retires after 14 years
UP NEXT
GM to begin European return with Cadillac Lyriq in Switzerland

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös retires after 14 years

German departs after transforming Rolls-Royce into industry powerhouse; to be replaced by Chris Brownridge
Steve Cropley Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 October 2023

Rolls-Royce has announced the retirement of its distinguished CEO of the past 14 years, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, describing his period in charge as “a transformation” and “a remarkable commercial success".

Since his arrival in 2010, Müller-Ötvös has presided over a rise in annual Rolls-Royce sales from around 1000 to more than 6000, yet a big expansion in export markets at the same time, plus the growth of this former specialist automotive manufacturer into “a true luxury house”, has meant Rollers have become arguably more exclusive than ever.

The German leaves the British company as its longest serving chief executive since Claude Johnson, the man who brought Charles Rolls and Henry Royce together in 1904.

Related articles

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives