BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Report: Aramco to take stake in Renault-Geely engine company
UP NEXT
First drive: 2023 Porsche Cayenne prototype

Report: Aramco to take stake in Renault-Geely engine company

Saudi Arabian oil giant is in advanced talks to invest in newly established Horse Project ICE division
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
17 January 2023

Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco is poised to take a significant stake in the new ICE-powertrain technology company formed by Renault and Geely.

As reported by Reuters, state-owned Aramco – holder of the world's second-largest crude oil reserves and currently the world's third most valuable company – is in advanced talks with the two car makers concerning an investment in their newly established Horse Project division.

Announced late last year, the Horse Project (not believed to be the outfit's final name) has been established as a standalone entity to allow Renault and Geely to share the development of new combustion and hybrid powertrains.

Early projections pointed to an initial annual turnover of £13 billion and a yearly output of five million powertrains to eight existing customers, including Nissan and Volvo.

The Horse Project encompasses some 17 plants worldwide, employs 19,000 staff and supplies systems to 130 countries worldwide.

Its primary aim is to cater to sustained global demand for petrol and diesel-powered vehicles as the wider Renault and Geely groups work to electrify their model ranges.

The Renault Group has previously pointed to a predicted annual growth rate of 2% in the ICE and hybrid segments until 2030, with markets such as Latin America, India, South Kora and North Africa still favouring ICE vehicles.

Reuters' sources claim the development of a new four-cylinder engine is among the early priorities for the Horse Project, and the company is said to be investigating the use of ICEs to generate charge for an electrical drive system in a new-generation hybrid powertrain. 

It's not yet clear how much Aramco could invest in the outfit, but Reuters cites three people with knowledge of the discussions as saying the Saudi firm could acquire a shareholding of up to 20%, leaving Renault and Geely with 40% apiece.

Aramco would also serve as a development partner as Renault and Geely work towards launching new-generation ICE powertrains with improved efficiency. 

Reuters has seen a document prepared by the three companies that suggests Aramco's involvement would extend to shared research of synthetic-fuel solutions and hydrogen technologies.

A deal is still subject to board approval, but a letter of intent could reportedly be completed in "the coming weeks".

Renault declined to comment on the latest reports when approached by Autocar. 

News of Aramco's interest in Renault and Geely's activities comes shortly after Autocar revealed that Renault-owned performance-car brand Alpine was seeking an external investor for its Formula 1 team, which would support its ambitious global road car plans.

Advertisement

Latest business news

04 renault megane e tech electric rt 2022 headlight front fascia
The new Mégane E-Tech Electric was Renault's best-selling EV, with 33,000 sold

Renault sales fall for fourth consecutive year despite EV growth

Renault sales fall for fourth consecutive year despite EV growth
Britishvolt
Britishvolt aimed to secure funding for battery R&D and manufacturing businesses in the UK
Britishvolt expected to enter administration today
Britishvolt expected to enter administration today
Renault engine Aramco
Renault and Geely are working to develop a new generation of combustion engines
Report: Aramco to take stake in Renault-Geely engine company
Report: Aramco to take stake in Renault-Geely engine company
Jonathan Goodman with Polestar 1
Jonathan Goodman pointed to Polestar's "potential to grow substantially" this year
Polestar UK boss hails rapid growth ahead of key model launches
Polestar UK boss hails rapid growth ahead of key model launches
Jaguar I Pace S front quarter tracking 2018
Rated at 360Wh per mile, the ageing Jaguar I-Pace is slightly less efficient than the Rolls-Royce Spectre

Inside the industry: Should electric cars be taxed by efficiency?

Inside the industry: Should electric cars be taxed by efficiency?

View all business news

Back to top

Geely's ownership of Lotus could pave the way for Alpine and the British company (which are already sharing development of an electric sports car) to strike a deal in line with their shared plan to form "a collaboration to leverage Alpine’s motorsport platform covering Formula 1 to endurance". 

Related articles

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Honda NSX Type S front driving
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S
Honda Civic Type R 2023 front driving
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive

View all latest drives