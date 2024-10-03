Polestar’s announcement in August that it was switching CEOs provided a window on the ailing condition of the electric car start-up spun out of Volvo.

The CVs of the two CEOs were instructive. Out went former design boss Thomas Ingenlath and in came former chief financial officer Michael Lohscheller.

Ingenlath had been promoted from his role as head of design of Volvo in 2017 to form a new electric subsidiary with aesthetics at its core.

Seven years on, Polestar products have the looks and quality to match those of a mature car company.