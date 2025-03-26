BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Nissan CEO sets revival plan majoring on regionalised products

Ivan Espinosa has yet to officially take the reins but already has a rescue strategy in place

James Attwood
News
4 mins read
26 March 2025

Incoming Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa has outlined plans to reinvigorate the struggling firm with a new product offensive, a more regionalised focus and investment in a broader spread of technologies to give it flexibility for the future.

The Japanese firm recently ousted CEO Makoto Uchida due to falling sales and financial woes and the collapse of a proposed merger deal with Honda.

Espinosa, currently Nissan’s chief planning officer, will officially take over as CEO in April but yesterday addressed a select group of media in an exclusive event at the firm’s technical centre in Atsugi, Japan.

