New Nissan CEO sets revival plan majoring on regionalised products

Incoming Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa has outlined plans to reinvigorate the struggling firm with a new product offensive, a more regionalised focus and investment in a broader spread of technologies to give it flexibility for the future.

The Japanese firm recently ousted CEO Makoto Uchida due to falling sales and financial woes and the collapse of a proposed merger deal with Honda.

Espinosa, currently Nissan’s chief planning officer, will officially take over as CEO in April but yesterday addressed a select group of media in an exclusive event at the firm’s technical centre in Atsugi, Japan.