Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida steps down after collapse of Honda talks

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida has been replaced by chief planning officer Ivan Espinosa as part of a wide-reaching overhaul of the Japanese firm's leadership team, aimed at reversing a period of sustained decline.

The move comes as part of a drive to "achieve the company's short- and mid-term objectives while positioning it for long-term growth", says Nissan, and is accompanied by a number of other top-level management changes.

Espinosa's appointment – effective 1 April – ends weeks of speculation as to who would replace Uchida amid one of the most turbulent periods in Nissan's 91-year history.