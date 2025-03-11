BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida steps down after collapse of Honda talks
UP NEXT
Audi R8 primed for return as Lamborghini-engined super-PHEV

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida steps down after collapse of Honda talks

Product planning boss Ivan Espinosa takes the top job in overhaul of Nissan's leadership team

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
11 March 2025

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida has been replaced by chief planning officer Ivan Espinosa as part of a wide-reaching overhaul of the Japanese firm's leadership team, aimed at reversing a period of sustained decline.

The move comes as part of a drive to "achieve the company's short- and mid-term objectives while positioning it for long-term growth", says Nissan, and is accompanied by a number of other top-level management changes.

Espinosa's appointment – effective 1 April – ends weeks of speculation as to who would replace Uchida amid one of the most turbulent periods in Nissan's 91-year history.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan
BMW iX1 front close up
BMW iX1
6
BMW iX1
porsche 911 gts 992.2 2025 front tracking 20
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
9
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
Range Rover Evoque
Used Range Rover Evoque 2011-2018 review
8
Used Range Rover Evoque 2011-2018 review
LR Discovery XXXV 2025 JB20250128 7681
Land Rover Discovery
9
Land Rover Discovery

View all car reviews