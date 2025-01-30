Musk hits new levels of hype as Tesla earnings fall short

Tesla CEO Elon Musk ratcheted the hyperbole to new levels on the company’s latest earnings call, talking up the earnings potential of new projects like the Optimus robot and Cybercab autonomous car, even as earnings on the core automotive business delivered a “significant” miss on analysts' expectations.

Tesla’s quarterly discussions with business analysts have rarely followed the patten of other listed automotive companies', with Musk preferring to make often-unfounded predictions about future launches and milestones rather than give colour to the current balance-sheet numbers.