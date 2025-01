“God help you,” says Kia America COO Steve Center when asked what he thinks of the UK’s ZEV mandate, which forces car makers to sell a set proportion of their overall cars as EVs, regardless of demand.

“You can tell manufacturers what to make but you can’t tell consumers what to buy.”

We could probably say the same back to Center, who like all executives in the US this week will be braced for just what awaits them when Donald Trump returns to the White House.