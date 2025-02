KGM’s UK importer believes the Korean brand is set to hugely benefit from investment made by its new owner in recent years – but will target steady and sustainable growth instead of simply chasing sales volume.

KGM, formerly known as Ssangyong Motors, focuses on rugged SUV and pick-up trucks. In the past decade, it has been owned by the Ssangyong conglomerate, Chinese car maker SAIC and Indian giant Mahindra, but has struggled due to an inconsistent product cycle and a lack of investment.