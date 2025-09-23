Not one but two new Chinese car brands will be launched in the UK this month: Chery and Changan. After rapid improvements in design, engineering, technology and branding by Chinese car companies, now comes the scale of their market-readiness.

Chery and Changan have created not just cars but fully fledged car companies too. Both have built large physical dealer networks; set up parts supply chains and warehouses; and worked closely with CAP on residual values and with Thatcham on ensuring cars are easy to repair and therefore cheaper to insure.