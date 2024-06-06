Ford of Europe boss Martin Sander leaves to join Volkswagen

Ford of Europe boss Martin Sander has left the company to become sales and marketing boss at Volkswagen.

Sander joined Ford of Europe as general manager for passenger vehicles in January 2022, having spent 25 years at the Volkswagen Group, most recently in senior roles for Audi - latterly as the premium brand's UK managing director.

He will now return to the German giant, this time as board member for sales, marketing and aftersales at Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

Imelda Labbé, who currently holds the position, is leaving for personal reasons.