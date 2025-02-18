Fiat was 'starving for love' – now it's got it

Felicita. The Italian word for happiness was plastered all over the launch event for the new Fiat Grande Panda, and it was certainly emanating from CEO Olivier François, who, after years of axing ageing models and not launching new ones, has a plan we can all get behind.

“Happiness is a byproduct of having purpose,” he said. “The auto world is complicated but can we not face the future with a smile?”

Even as Fiat shrank to become effectively the 500 car company in Europe, it has remained Stellantis’s largest brand globally.