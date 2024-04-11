Carlos Tavares refutes Stellantis brand sell-off rumours

Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares has called suggestions that the car giant could end production in Italy or sell off any brands “fake news” – and he said he has rebuffed an effort by a Chinese firm to buy one of its marques.

Speaking at the launch of the new Alfa Romeo Milano, Tavares cautioned Italian authorities against offering incentives to encourage Chinese firms to set up battery or car production in the country.

Stellantis was formed in 2021 by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with the PSA Group, encompassing 14 brands. But there have been ongoing questions about the future of some of the ex-FCA brands, including Fiat and Alfa Romeo, which feature aging products and poor sales.

Tavares admitted that some executives within Stellantis suggested he should “kill” some of those brands and said in 2021 he received an offer from a western competitor to buy Alfa Romeo.