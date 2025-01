Audi suffered the biggest sales fall within the Volkswagen Group during 2024 in what was a painful year for the marque.

Bentley also had a tough 12 months during which the UK brand dropped below a record-selling Lamborghini for the first time during their pairing within the group.

The biggest winner within the group, based on percentage growth, was Seat-Cupra while Skoda also had a solid year, according to the group’s own figures.