Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi replaced by Ferrari, Alfa engineer

Philippe Krief takes over from Rossi, who has led Alpine through a transformative period of growth
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
21 July 2023

French sports car brand Alpine has replaced its CEO of two years Laurent Rossi with ex-Ferrari and Alfa Romeo engineer Philippe Krief.

Rossi, who headed up Alpine's road car and Formula 1 operations, "will now focus on special projects linked to the transformation of the Group", the brand said, giving no further details about his new position.

Rossi was appointed to lead Alpine following the shock departure of former boss Cyril Abiteboul – now Hyundai Motorsport team principal – in January 2021.

During his stewardship, Alpine has embarked on a dramatic expansion and electrification programme, giving details of how it will go from a one-car line-up (in the form of the petrol-powered Alpine A110 sports coupé) to a seven-strong family of battery-electric cars in a range of segments by the end of the decade.

