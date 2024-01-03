Fleet industry digs for gems as car makers release glut of data

Fleet industry suppliers are beginning to whittle down swathes of data from connected cars as access to more manageable figures becomes available en masse for the first time.

It follows a move from a large proportion of manufacturers that are now said to be more open to sharing vehicle figures because they see the commercial value in doing so.

However, the sheer volume of information and the breadth of metrics means suppliers need to dig deeper for credible data-based business models, especially when it comes to car usage.

“[Car makers previously] would offer this massive data package, which was fantastic if you wanted to know that Driver A had gone from A to B at 76mph on average,” said Tim Meadows, COO at fleet software specialist Epyx.