SUVs accounted for almost half of all cars sold globally last year

Global SUV sales rose 16% to 37 million; meanwhile, Chinese cars outsell American cars for the first time ever
Will Rimell
13 June 2024

SUVs accounted for almost half of all global car sales last year as hatchback, estate and saloon volumes dipped, new figures have today revealed.

SUVs have been growing in popularity over the last decade, with manufacturers expanding their line-ups to compete in what has become the industry’s most competitive segment.

Last year, SUV sales rose by 16% to hit 36.72 million, automotive data firm Jato Dynamics has revealed. This accounted for 47% of the 78.32m sales last year – SUVs' highest ever market share. 

A big reason for SUVs' popularity was the success of the Tesla Model Y.

