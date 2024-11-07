Superminis and electric cars surge in the used market

Superminis remain the UK’s favourite class of used car despite the dwindling selection of models on the new market, according to new data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Of the 1,965,811 used cars sold across the UK between the start of July and the end of September, 637,865 were superminis. This is an increase of 5.0% compared with the same period last year.

The Ford Fiesta – the UK’s best-selling new car between 2009 and 2020, and axed last year – topped the used sales charts at 77,908 units, followed by the Vauxhall Corsa (64,681) and the Volkswagen Golf (59,380). The Mini (41,429) and Volkswagen Polo (38,751) superminis also feature in the top 10 best-sellers list.

Meanwhile, sales of electric cars surged to 53,423 units, an increase of 57.0%