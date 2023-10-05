BACK TO ALL NEWS
September's sharp decline in private EV sales fuelled by ICE ban delay

New-numberplate month totalled 272,610 registrations; Nissan Qashqai pipped Ford Puma to best-seller
Will Rimell
5 October 2023

Private sales of new battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) declined sharply in September – the same month that the government delayed the ICE car ban to 2035

During the month, private BEV sales fell 14.3% year on year to 11,684, with only fleet registrations (33,639, up 50.6%) allowing the vehicle type to record its 41st consecutive month of growth with a 18.9% uplift. 

Despite the month’s 45,323 BEV registrations, the drop in private sales meant its market share slipped to 16.6% – a minor, but significant, 0.3% fall on a year ago, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) figures show.

This has sparked calls from industry leaders for more support to be given to private buyers – both through buying incentives and lowered public charging costs – especially with the recently released zero-emission

