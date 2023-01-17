BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault sales fall for fourth consecutive year despite EV growth

Sales dropped 9.4%, although French brand gained in C-segment and increased popularity in non-European markets
Renault sales fell for the fourth consecutive year in 2022, with the French car maker down 9.4% on the year before.

It sold 1,466,729 cars worldwide, excluding Russia (1,693,609 in 2021), which it exited after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Growth in the C-segment – up 21% to more than 200,000 cars – was one of the only plus points in a hard year for Renault, as it was once again hit by the lingering effects of the pandemic, part shortages hampering supply.

This growth was driven by the Renault Arkana coupé-SUV, which sold more than 80,000 units – almost double its 41,800 sales in 2021.

The popularity of electrified cars was another bonus, with 39% of all Renaults sold in Europe fitted with either a hybrid or battery-electric (BEV) powertrain (228,000 sold; a 12% growth on 2021). This made Renault the third-largest EV brand in Europe, behind Toyota and Tesla.

These sales were driven by the success of the brand’s E-Tech range, pushed on by a 64% rise in hybrid sales, which boomed to 177,000.

Its best selling electric car was the rakish new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric, which arrived on the continent in the latter stages of the year, selling 33,000 units. 

Renault hopes the Mégane will drive sales further when released outside of Europe later this year, given how badly the firm has been impacted by the lingering issues caused by the pandemic. It has previously voiced how heavily it has been hit by the semiconductor shortage, including order-book backlogs.

This hope is strengthened by the brand’s rising popularity outside of Europe, with markets such as Turkey (up 22.6% to 99,639), Morocco (up 11.4% to 26,385), and Latin America (up 8% to 283,116) proving prosperous – the latter down to the success of the Renault Kwid, which isn't available in Europe. Sales were down 9% in India to 87,118, but Renault remains the leading manufacturer in the region.

Across Europe, Renault’s home country of France remained its leading buyer, with 335,971 cars, despite sales lagging by 15% on 2021. This was followed by Brazil (126,689), Germany (100,338) and Turkey. The UK placed 10th, with 48,728 sales.

Full sales figures from the Renault Group (of which the flagship brand makes up around two-thirds), itself looking at a fourth consecutive year-on-year loss, are expected to be released later this week.

Renault COO Fabrice Cambolive said: “The team delivered on our key priorities in 2022: the growing electrified market, the C-segment [and] the retail market.

"Our E-Tech range perfectly meets customers' expectations and places us as the third brand in Europe on the electrified market. 

“In 2023, the growth of Renault will be ensured by our unique E-Tech range on the market, a full year of sales of Mégane E-Tech Electric and the new Austral.”

