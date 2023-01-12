BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche 911 overtakes Taycan in another record year for brand

Global boost for Porsche despite Taycan EV volumes dipping and Covid lockdowns in China stifling demand
charlie_martin_headshot
12 January 2023

Porsche delivered a record number of cars in 2022, despite a decline in its largest single market.

Overall, it sold 309,884 cars in 2022, a 3% increase year on year. Of these, almost a third (93,286) went to China, a 2% reduction compared with 2021.

Porsche attributed the fall to repeated Covid lockdowns in the country interrupting logistics and slowing sales.

The brand recorded growth in all other regions. North America placed second with 79,260 sales, just 94 more than in 2021, and Europe (excluding Germany) took third, with 62,685 sales (up 7%). 

The Overseas and Emerging Markets region recorded the strongest growth, up 13% (5204) year on year.

Germany rounded out the tally with 29,512 deliveries, a 3% increase.

As in previous years, SUVs accounted for the majority of Porsche’s sales. The Porsche Cayenne took the top spot, with 95,604, followed by the smaller Porsche Macan with 86,724.

Volumes for the venerable Porsche 911 sports car were up 5% to 40,410.

Meanwhile, Porsche Taycan volumes fell from 41,296 in 2021 to 34,801, a decline of 16%. This was the result of supply-chain problems and parts shortages that hit the electric saloon especially hard, said Porsche.

The 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman sports cars combined for 18,203 deliveries in their sixth year on sale.

Detlev von Platen, Porsche board member for sales and marketing, said: “The many challenges caused by the war in Ukraine, interrupted supply chains and the ongoing semiconductor crisis have shaped the past year and put us to the test, so I'm all the prouder of the entire Porsche team. In this difficult environment, we've succeeded in fulfilling the dream of owning a Porsche for more customers than ever before.

“Porsche is in a solid position, and we’re building on that basis.”

