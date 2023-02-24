BACK TO ALL NEWS
New car discounts return ahead of March numberplate change

What Car? Target Price data reveals that savings of up to 16% are available on new cars
Jim Holder
News
2 mins read
24 February 2023

New car discounts of up to 16% have emerged in the run up to the March numberplate change, according to the latest What Car? Target Price data.

The discounts mark a distinct shift from the past 18 months, during which manufacturers have been able to resist offering incentives as a result of supply shortages in the face of the semiconductor chip crisis.

The savings suggest that shortages are easing again and that the pipelines of orders built up by manufacturers - rumoured in extreme cases to be up to 18 months for high-demand cars - are being reduced. This tallies with comments made by Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares this week, in which he suggested widespread discount would return within six months.

The What Car? data is produced by a team of real-world mystery shoppers who constantly scan the market. They discovered the average cash discount across all makes and models ahead of the plate change is 4%, or £1875 per car.  

The Target Price is categorised as the most you should pay for the car in the current market and as being achievable by any shopper. Greater discounts may therefore be possible.

What Car? Top 12 Target Price Biggest Cash Discounts 

1. Volkswagen Arteon 1.5 TSI R Line Fastback

List price: £38,820

Target Price: £32,488

Saving: 16.7% or £6332

2. Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DiG-T MH Acenta Premium 5dr

List price: £29,005

Target Price: £24,885

Saving: 14.3% or £4120

3. Nissan Leaf 110kW Acenta 39kWh 5dr Auto

List price: £28,995

Target Price: £25,180

Saving: 13.2% or £3815

4. Suzuki Vitara 1.4 Boosterjet 48V Hybrid SZ-T 5dr

List price: £24,249

Target Price: £21,146

Saving: 13.2% or £3103

5. Peugeot 508 1.2 PureTech GT Fastback EAT8

List price: £34,395

Target Price: £30,392

Saving: 12.0% or £4003

New car discounts return ahead of March numberplate change

6. Nissan Juke 1.6 Hybrid N-Connecta 5dr Auto

List price: £27,525

Target Price: £24,342

Saving: 11.7% or £3183

7. Seat Arona 1.0 TSI SE 5dr

List price: £20,960

Target Price: £18,839

Saving: 10.2% or £2121

8. BMW 4 Series 420i M Sport Convertible Step. Auto

List price: £48,100

Target Price: £43,687

Saving: 9.5% or £4413

9. Renault Captur 1.0 TCE 90 Evolution 5dr

List price: £22,395

Target Price: £20,575

Saving: 8.5% or £1820

10. Peugeot 3008 1.6 Hybrid4 300 GT 5dr e-EAT8

List price: £49,640

Target Price: £45,733

Saving: 8.0% or £3907

11. Seat Ibiza 1.0 TSI 95 SE 5dr

List price: £18,405

Target Price: £16,951

Saving: 8.0% or £1454

12. Toyota Yaris 1.5 Hybrid Excel 5dr CVT

List price: £25,070

Target Price: £23,259

Saving: 7.5% or £1811

