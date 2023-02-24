New car discounts return ahead of March numberplate change

New car discounts of up to 16% have emerged in the run up to the March numberplate change, according to the latest What Car? Target Price data.

The discounts mark a distinct shift from the past 18 months, during which manufacturers have been able to resist offering incentives as a result of supply shortages in the face of the semiconductor chip crisis.

The savings suggest that shortages are easing again and that the pipelines of orders built up by manufacturers - rumoured in extreme cases to be up to 18 months for high-demand cars - are being reduced. This tallies with comments made by Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares this week, in which he suggested widespread discount would return within six months.

The What Car? data is produced by a team of real-world mystery shoppers who constantly scan the market. They discovered the average cash discount across all makes and models ahead of the plate change is 4%, or £1875 per car.

The Target Price is categorised as the most you should pay for the car in the current market and as being achievable by any shopper. Greater discounts may therefore be possible.

What Car? Top 12 Target Price Biggest Cash Discounts

1. Volkswagen Arteon 1.5 TSI R Line Fastback

List price: £38,820

Target Price: £32,488

Saving: 16.7% or £6332

2. Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DiG-T MH Acenta Premium 5dr

List price: £29,005

Target Price: £24,885

Saving: 14.3% or £4120

3. Nissan Leaf 110kW Acenta 39kWh 5dr Auto

List price: £28,995

Target Price: £25,180

Saving: 13.2% or £3815

4. Suzuki Vitara 1.4 Boosterjet 48V Hybrid SZ-T 5dr

List price: £24,249

Target Price: £21,146

Saving: 13.2% or £3103

5. Peugeot 508 1.2 PureTech GT Fastback EAT8

List price: £34,395

Target Price: £30,392

Saving: 12.0% or £4003