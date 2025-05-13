Dealer 'renaissance' and new models boost Polestar sales by 76%

The new boss of Polestar has hailed the “renaissance” of traditional dealerships as a factor in the brand’s dramatic revenue and sales growth in recent months.

Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car event in London, Michael Lohscheller said that Polestar’s transitioning away from an agency sales model to a more traditional retail structure was instrumental in it achieving an 84% growth in revenue and a 76% sales uptick in the first quarter of 2025.

Lohscheller, who announced the shift away from agency shortly after taking the CEO job last September, said: “What I didn't like was the direct-to-consumer approach.