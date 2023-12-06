BACK TO ALL NEWS
Showrooms still 'so important' in digital age - Polestar UK boss
Showrooms still 'so important' in digital age - Polestar UK boss

Swedish EV brand opens sixth physical 'space' in the UK as it pushes to grow customer reach
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
6 December 2023

Showrooms are still “so important” to online sales-driven car makers, the UK boss of Polestar has told Autocar, as the young brand opens its sixth ‘space’ in the country.

This newest site, in Elstree, on the outskirts of Watford, is the first situated away from a major city – contrary to its London North name – and as such is its biggest space to date.

There are plans to open at least another four in 2024.

Polestar is one of a number of brands (others include BYD, Lotus and MG) to adopt this pop-up style approach, with bases mainly cited in high-footfall city locations across the country, such as Manchester’s Trafford Centre.

