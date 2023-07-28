BACK TO ALL NEWS
Maserati sales up 42% in H1 after significant push for new Grecale

Italian brand posted pre-tax profits of £104 million for the start of 2023, up 95% on the year before
28 July 2023

Maserati posted a 42% rise in sales in the first half of 2023, driven by the new Maserati Grecale which launched earlier this year. 

This push for the Porsche Macan-rivalling SUV, which in £99,700 top-spec Trofeo form packs a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, saw total global deliveries hit 15,300, up from 10,200 in the same period last year.

The new Maserati Granturismo, which joined the SUV this year, was another key factor to this growth, the brand said.

Pre-tax profits, therefore, nearly doubled (95%) to €121 million (£104m), which the brand said was helped by higher net pricing – the Grecale, for example, saw its starting price rise from £58,500 to £61,500 in the first six months of the year, but sales did not stall.

