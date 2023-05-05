BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Live webinar: The challenges facing the used car market (and how to conquer them)
UP NEXT
LEVC to launch new EV line-up in aggressive global expansion

Live webinar: The challenges facing the used car market (and how to conquer them)

Sign up for free to hear our expert guests explore the future of the used car landscape
Autocar
Promoted
1 min read
5 May 2023

Karen Hilton, CEO of quality used car marketplace Heycar, Jacqui Barker, Global OEM Director at Keyloop, and Nigel Hurley, CEO of CarShop, join us for the next instalment of Autocar Business Live as we will discuss how used car dealers and OEMs can overcome the current challenges facing the market.

As the post-Covid used car boom continues to throttle back, we explore how dealerships and online retailers can tackle the challenges head-on and continue to succeed despite an easing semiconductor shortage turning buyers back to new car finance. How long until the used car bubble bursts (if it ever does)? Which used models are seeing the most success? How will falling prices for used electric cars affect the market? Is Q1’s rise in leads cause for long-term optimism?We’ll answer those questions and more in this live, free-to-join webinar, getting our experts to pass comment and give advice in this challenging time.

The webinar will be hosted by Autocar’s Mark Tisshaw, as we take a deep-dive into used car trading in these tough times.Audience

Register for free to access this article
Register now
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here
 

To view more content, you'll need to sign up

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

volvo c40 review 202301 action front
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
volvo xc40 2023 review 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia veloce review 2023 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
tesla model y rwd 2023 01 cornering frton
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive
01 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV FD 2023 Lead driving front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive

View all latest drives