Live webinar: The challenges facing the used car market (and how to conquer them)

Karen Hilton, CEO of quality used car marketplace Heycar, Jacqui Barker, Global OEM Director at Keyloop, and Nigel Hurley, CEO of CarShop, join us for the next instalment of Autocar Business Live as we will discuss how used car dealers and OEMs can overcome the current challenges facing the market.

As the post-Covid used car boom continues to throttle back, we explore how dealerships and online retailers can tackle the challenges head-on and continue to succeed despite an easing semiconductor shortage turning buyers back to new car finance. How long until the used car bubble bursts (if it ever does)? Which used models are seeing the most success? How will falling prices for used electric cars affect the market? Is Q1’s rise in leads cause for long-term optimism?We’ll answer those questions and more in this live, free-to-join webinar, getting our experts to pass comment and give advice in this challenging time.

The webinar will be hosted by Autocar’s Mark Tisshaw, as we take a deep-dive into used car trading in these tough times.Audience