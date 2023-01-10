BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lamborghini reveals 18-month lead times after record year

Italian supercar manufacturer holds a lengthy waiting list ahead of transition to electrified models
10 January 2023

Deliveries of the Lamborghini Huracán spiked in 2022 as the supercar manufacturer set a new record for annual sales.

It sold a total of 9233 cars last year, a 10% increase on its previous record of 8405 set in 2021.

As in previous years, the Lamborghini Urus was the brand’s top model, accounting for 5367 deliveries. The SUV added two new variants to its ranks late last year, the Urus S – effectively an update of the existing model – and the more powerful Urus Performante.

The Huracán followed with 3113 deliveries, a 20% increase compared with 2021. Its sales are likely to have been bolstered by the launch of the Huracán Tecnica, a rear-wheel-drive variant positioned between the base Evo model and the track-focused Huracán STO.

The supercar, introduced in 2014, is due to bow out by 2024, when it will be replaced by a new plug-in hybrid model. Its final variant is the Sterrato, a dramatic off-road version limited to a 900-unit production run.

Last year also marked another significant milestone for Lamborghini as its flagship model, the Aventador, bowed out of production in September, ending an 11-year run. The brand delivered 753 examples throughout the year. Like the Huracán, the Aventador will also be replaced by a plug-in hybrid model – the electrified powertrain allowing it to retain its unique selling point, a V12 engine.

The marque currently holds an 18-month waiting list for orders, allowing it to “look to the future and the upcoming goals with confidence”, according to chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

Winkelmann said: “Our trend of growth and development continues, and this shows that our direction is sound and our choices are on the mark.

“This is the product of well-defined collective assessments and strategies that can produce consistent and concrete results.

“2023 is going to be a year of challenges and changes that we are ready to confront by always pushing ourselves beyond.

