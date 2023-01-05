BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Kia UK boss on reaching 100k sales and new targets
UP NEXT
BMW i Vision Dee concept heralds dramatic rebirth for 3 Series

Kia UK boss on reaching 100k sales and new targets

Kia crossed the landmark 100,000 sales threshold in 2022 and boss Paul Philpott already has a new target
Mark Tisshaw
News
4 mins read
5 January 2023

Kia sold more than 100,000 cars in the UK for the first time in 2022, more than tripling its volumes in the market from just 15 years ago and setting it on a path to further growth. 

In total, 100,191 Kia cars left showrooms, placing it sixth among all manufacturers, with a 6.2% market share. Its sales fell just 2000 units behind Toyota, in fifth place. 

The manufacturer cited the Sportage, Niro and Xceed crossovers as the source of its success. The Sportage and Niro combined for 44,000 sales by the end of the third quarter of the year.

The Xceed, meanwhile, provided the brand with a late boost as the facelifted model arrived in showrooms as the year came to a close.

Of the cars Kia sold in the UK during 2022, 43% (42,987) had either a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full-electric powertrain.

Kia UK president and CEO Paul Philpott told Autocar Business how the company reached the milestone, including the challenges it had to overcome, and what’s next for the brand.

What was the plan?

“I started in 2007 when the brand was less than 30,000 sales per year. One hundred thousand was not a realistic target then. Once scrappage came along and took us past 50,000 in 2010/11, at that point we then had the momentum and the new cars, as well as the seven-year warranty across the board. Then 100,000 became the obvious next target. We never put a time on it, thankfully not as well due to Covid. I’ve said throughout that there are three main elements to actively sustainable growth and profits. One is to make the brand and the products desirable. Second is to have the best possible dealers, who are also profitable. And three is that once customers have bought into the brand, to make sure they stay with it. Though there have been different iterations of these, they have always stayed consistent.”

When did you think you’d get there? Has there ever been pressure to hit that number?

Advertisement

Latest business news

Kia Niro EV with Kia Soul EV 2022 front quarter static
Kia's new Niro crossover (left) has performed well since its arrival in mid-2022

Kia UK boss on reaching 100k sales and new targets

Kia UK boss on reaching 100k sales and new targets
Jaguar i Pace Audi E Tron Tesla Model X Mercedes EQC
Prestige electric SUVs fared better than petrol for time off the road – but that didn't apply to all segments
EVs don't offer significantly cheaper fleet maintenance costs
EVs don&#039;t offer significantly cheaper fleet maintenance costs
Volkswagen ID 7 camo front quarter static CES 2023
Volkswagen unveiled the ID 7 at CES 2023 in an exuberant, QR-code-inspired camouflage
Big European names show motoring future at CES 2023
Big European names show motoring future at CES 2023
Ssangyong Korando e motion 2022 front quarter tracking
Ssangyong adopted its name in 1986 when it was acquired by the Ssangyong Group
Report: New Ssangyong owner plans rebrand as KG Mobility
Report: New Ssangyong owner plans rebrand as KG Mobility
Carl-Peter Forster, Storedot Chairman
Carl-Peter Forster also has a seat on the board of Gordon Murray Design, among other companies
Storedot hires ex-Jaguar Land Rover boss as chairman
Storedot hires ex-Jaguar Land Rover boss as chairman

View all business news

Back to top

“We got close in 2019, when we ended with 97,000. But as the brand has grown progressively in most major markets in Europe, we have never had massive stock pressures. There has either been a stock shortage or an equilibrium between supply and demand. I’ve always said that we should grow each year. Since 2011, we have, apart from Covid. In this industry you can create sales and registrations but you won’t be sustainable without growing demand. If you do that, then residuals will drop and you typically fall back the next year, as many manufacturers do after a growth spurt.”

Related articles

How have your bosses in Korea reacted?

“I’ve not seen the headlines in the Korea Times yet… But we’re the first market in Europe to go beyond 100,000, and the first outside of what was the big four of Korea, China, the US and Russia. So we’re only the fifth market globally to do so.”

After getting so close in 2019 before Covid hit, did you think that was your chance missed?

“Covid was unique and we didn’t know when it would end. But demand came back really quickly, and much quicker than I thought. We dropped back to 70,000 and I thought it would take five years to get back to 100,000, but electrified models have been in such strong demand and we’re well positioned to capitalise on this trend. You set long-term and ambitious objectives not knowing when you’ll hit them, but if you’re not ambitious, you won’t grow even if your ambitions are such that it takes a long time to get there.”

What was the moment you knew you’d get to 100,000?

“When the third-generation Sportage launched in 2016, this car got to 40,000 in its peak year of 2017, and then 100,000 seemed a real strong possibility, not just a target to get to.”

Advertisement
Back to top

How have you managed to grow so much in 2022 with such constrained supply elsewhere in the industry?

“We grew 10% in 2022 but also created demand, and go into 2023 with our biggest ever order bank. With more supply, we could have gone beyond 100,000. Globally, we achieved 4.6% growth so our growth is not too far ahead of that, and production was able to increase at a rate to match. We’re sitting on lower stock levels than ever before. Waiting lists are holding steady, and not getting longer. You can get an EV6 by the end of this year, most models in early Q3 and some in Q2 if we secure extra supply.”

What’s the next target?

“Next is 120,000. I said that would be possible in an annual market of two-point-something million, not the one-point-something we have now. That is a target we can get to without drastically changing our fleet/retail mix.”

The days of Kia being seen as a budget brand are over, and it’s now firmly in the established mid-market. How do buyers see you now?

“Like that, but I also think that electrification has been a great leveller of brands. We are seen as a leader in electrification with the EV6, Niro, Soul, plug-ins and hybrids. Cars have really changed, and electrification has accelerated the perception change of the Kia brand. It has enabled us to be looked at with any brand, from the likes of Tesla and BMW, and also brands that now even offer cheaper products than us."

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives