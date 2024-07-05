JLR records sales boost as it prioritises most popular models

Increased production of JLR's most profitable models boosted its global sales – and therefore its revenue – in the first three months of the 2024/25 financial year.

Range Rover and Range Rover Sport wholesale volumes (ie sales to dealers) increased 22% and 46%, thanks to the opening of a new body shop at Solihull.

JLR said its most profitable models – which also include the Land Rover Defender – will be prioritised for production slots as it continues with its value-over-volume strategy.

This will be boosted by the arrival of the limited-run, £150k Defender Octa and much-anticipated Range Rover Electric – for which there is now a waiting list of more than 39,000.