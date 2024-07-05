BACK TO ALL NEWS
JLR records sales boost as it prioritises most popular models

Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender again make up bulk of British firm's sales
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
5 July 2024

Increased production of JLR's most profitable models boosted its global sales – and therefore its revenue – in the first three months of the 2024/25 financial year.

Range Rover and Range Rover Sport wholesale volumes (ie sales to dealers) increased 22% and 46%, thanks to the opening of a new body shop at Solihull.

JLR said its most profitable models – which also include the Land Rover Defender – will be prioritised for production slots as it continues with its value-over-volume strategy.

This will be boosted by the arrival of the limited-run, £150k Defender Octa and much-anticipated Range Rover Electric – for which there is now a waiting list of more than 39,000.

