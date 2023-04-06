Jaguar Land Rover sales rise as chip shortage eases

Jaguar Land Rover has continued its recovery from the semiconductor chip shortage, reporting a 19% rise in wholesales (sales to dealers) compared with the previous quarter.

The firm wholesaled 94,649 vehicles between 1 January and 31 March 2023, a 24% increase on the volume recorded over the same period a year ago. This indicates a rebound in production volumes due to the gradual improvement in the supply of parts, including semiconductors.

The rise in production volumes meant JLR slimmed its order books from 215,000 at the end of December 2022 to 200,000 by 31 March 2023.

Nonetheless, retail sales for the quarter continued to outnumber wholesales, at 102,889 units – a 21% increase quarter on quarter and up 24% on the same period a year ago.