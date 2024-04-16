Dacia launches seven-year warranty that can also cover used cars

Dacia has launched a new warranty programme that offers up to seven years cover for cars even if they’re pre-owned and have already racked up thousands of miles.

Dacia Zen is applicable to any Dacia car that is under six years old and has covered fewer than 75,000 miles. The car must then be serviced every year for the cover to continue.

Key to the cover, Dacia says, is that owners won’t be penalised if they used non-official retailers to maintain the car in the past.

For new cars, the Zen warranty begins after the standard three-year cover ends if an official service is carried out.