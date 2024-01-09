BMW Group makes record sales in 2023 as EV interest grows 74%

The BMW Group – parent company of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce – has reported record sales of 2,555,341 cars for 2023, with electric vehicle numbers rising by 74.4%.

This record rise – a 6.5% increase on 2022’s 2,399,636 – was largely driven by the BMW brand, which reported a 7.3% year-on-year increase to 2,253,835 sales.

This represents a global sales increase of 153,143 in 2023, driven by upper-end models such as the BMW 7 Series and the BMW X7, for the Group's main brand.

Key to this rise was a 92% increase in BMW EV sales, up to 330,596 – of which nearly half (113,458) were delivered in the fourth quarter. The BMW iX1 and BMW i4 were among the main sales drivers.