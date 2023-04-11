BACK TO ALL NEWS
Around half of car buyers prefer agency sales to traditional dealers

What Car? survey of 1200 car buyers finds most would prefer to buy at a fixed price, rather than haggle
11 April 2023

Around half of British drivers would prefer to make their purchase from a showroom using the agency model, according to new research by What Car?.

A survey of 1221 in-market buyers found that 55.4% would rather purchase their next car directly from a manufacturer at a fixed price than haggle with a traditional dealer.

The same proportion of respondents would favour a move to the agency model in the future.

Currently, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar and Tesla use the agency model in the UK, with Mercedes having adopted it in January.

