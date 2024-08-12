BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Optimism about robotaxis returns to automotive industry
UP NEXT
Jaguar: EV concept in December, then no new car sales for a year

Optimism about robotaxis returns to automotive industry

Despite some very public setbacks, key players including Tesla, GM and VW are set on self-driving tech
Nick Gibbs
News
6 mins read
12 August 2024

Optimism about robotaxis has returned to the automotive industry, albeit in a modified form after recent exposure to the harsh realities of creating a fleet of fully autonomous vehicles (AVs).

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on 6 August that the ride-hailing giant was in “late-stage” discussions with unnamed global AV developers to join the Uber platform, meaning that app users could find a driverless car in front of them sooner rather than later. “Right now, the economics and the math are definitely working,” he said on Uber's second-quarter earnings call.

Meanwhile, Google parent company Alphabet said late last month that it was committing a further $5 billion into its Waymo robotaxi unit in its bid to create the “world's leading autonomous driving technology company”.

Related articles

Waymo now claims to deliver more than 50,000 paid driverless rides a week, mainly in San Francisco, California and Phoenix, Arizona.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

bmwm5proto03
BMW M5 prototype review
BMW M5 prototype review
mercedes amg c63s review 2024 01 front tracking
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
6
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance
morgan plus four review 2024 01 front cornering
Morgan Plus Four
8
Morgan Plus Four
peugeot 208 2024 01 front tracking
Peugeot 208
7
Peugeot 208
Bentley Bentayga used buying guide
Used Bentley Bentayga 2015-2020 review
9
Used Bentley Bentayga 2015-2020 review

View all car reviews