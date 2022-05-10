BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai designer SangYup Lee picks his hits after 25 years
UP NEXT
New Range Rover Sport gets straight six, PHEV and V8 power

Hyundai designer SangYup Lee picks his hits after 25 years

Autocar Awards 2022: Design Hero winner on how he's made Hyundai the envy of the mainstream
Rachel Burgess
News
3 mins read
10 May 2022

It’s no wonder that SangYup Lee, design boss at Hyundai and winner of this year’s Autocar Design Hero award, can’t decide which is his favourite car that he designed.

“It’s always a difficult question when you’ve been involved with the Bentley Continental GT, Chevrolet Camaro, Chevrolet Corvette and Bentley Flying Spur,” smiles Lee.

“I would say it’s whichever car I’m working on: when you’re proud of a car you’ve designed, it’s difficult to keep challenging the status quo. How do you move on [to the next car]? Sometimes you have to forget what you’ve done before and challenge yourself at a new level.”

Related articles

Lee has worked on 15 brands in eight countries over 25 years. Now as chief designer for Hyundai and Genesis, he’s overseeing the creation of 50 production cars at any one time across 11 design centres globally, with a team of 700 people.

He describes digital processes as among Hyundai’s strengths: “We review [designs] on virtual reality and augmented reality. This is why we were able to deliver so many cars during the pandemic. We have a huge VR room, the size of two basketball courts, and walk around it looking at a car. The guys in the US join us from their kitchens and we all do the review together. It’s a new process of car design.”

Lee joined Hyundai in 2016 from Bentley, having previously worked at the broader Volkswagen Group and General Motors. Since then, Hyundai design has become increasingly admired, most markedly for the Ioniq 5 but also for the Prophecy and Seven concepts, previewing the upcoming Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7.

Asked where he finds inspiration, Lee says: “Everywhere. Sometimes I go to a huge car park, like at a Costco in the US. I park my car, put a chair in the corner and look at all the cars, and I ask myself: how I do make my car special? I look at how customers interact with the car: how they open the door, how they put stuff in the boot. I think: should I make the line a bit lower for putting things in the boot, and should I design the seats differently to make it easier to put kids in the rear?

“Inspiration comes from looking at car parks to looking at architecture. I spoke to [British architect] Thomas Heatherwick recently; I love his London double-decker bus. The shape is very soft, very functional and really unique. “Sometimes we forget that we’re delivering creative value to customers. If there are no customers, the car in the street doesn’t exist. Car companies can be egoistic about their brand, but the answers come from customers and what they want.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

On his favourite non-Hyundai cars, Lee says: “I love the Porsche 911 series, but the air-cooled 911 is my all-time favourite. When it comes to beauty, the Italian cars are the basis for many car designers. The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is ultimate beauty. Then the Ferrari Daytona, Lamborghinis… There are so many.”

Future car design will be dictated by digitisation, according to Lee.

“The car is now becoming a digital device, so it will become more of a living space,” he explains. “It’s a great opportunity for a designer. Obviously, the flat floor [of an EV] gives us more space inside. Cars will be boxes, because that’s the best way to utilise that space. The interior becomes the most important part of the car, but the box still has to be beautiful.”

Read more on all the Autocar Awards winners here

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,741
72,459miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2015
£4,995
86,873miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.0 5dr
2015
£5,000
48,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 5dr
2015
£5,072
77,129miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£5,347
37,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Meriva 1.4i 16v Tech Line 5dr
2015
£5,478
79,954miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 3dr
2015
£5,490
62,279miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£5,495
34,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi 75 Greentech Elegance 5dr
2015
£5,495
71,648miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

View all latest drives